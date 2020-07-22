Los Angeles Guerrillas cut ACHES

The Los Angeles Guerrillas parted ways with Patrick “ACHES” Price on Wednesday, months after benching the two-time world champion.

The Guerrillas made the announcement in a tweet, thanking him for his time — albeit short-lived — with the team.

ACHES tweeted, “Clearly disappointed with how this year worked out and have a lot of mixed feelings, but that’s all I really need to say on the matter. Still going to move forward to what’s next with my head held high ... I appreciate all the love & support.”

The Guerrillas signed ACHES last October, making him the team’s first ever player and captain. By March, the Guerrillas had benched ACHES after starting the CDL season with three losses in four matches. The Guerrillas are tied for last in the inaugural regular season with one week remaining.

ACHES, who won Call of Duty title with compLexity Gaming (2014) and Evil Geniuses (2018), will miss the annual world championships for the first time in his career.

