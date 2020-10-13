L.A. Guerrillas reveal 2021 CDL roster

The Los Angeles Guerrillas announced their new-look starting lineup heading into the 2021 Call of Duty League (CDL) season.

The Guerrillas signed Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Adam “Assault” Garcia and Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov to their CDL lineup. The trio will join Reece “Vivid” Drost, who is a carryover from the 2020 roster.

Apathy, Assault and SiLLY were all part of Evil Geniuses’ 2018 team that won the Call of Duty World League Championship.

Apathy also played on Team Envy’s 2016 world-championship squad. He spent the 2020 CDL season with the Seattle Surge. Assault and SiLLY were with the Minnesota Rokkr in 2020.

The Guerrillas’ new-look academy team will include Billy “MentaL” Putnam, Martin “Cheen” Chino, Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale and Dylan “Nero” Koch. Cheen formerly played under the name Chino.

The Guerrillas’ coaches will remain the same in 2021, as head coach Embry “Bevils” Bevils and assistant coach Ricky “Ricky” Stacy each re-signed with the franchise on Sept. 1.

