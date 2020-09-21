Report: L.A. Guerrillas to add MentaL into fold

After announcing he no longer would be competing in Gears of War, Billy “MentaL” Putnam is on the verge of joining the Los Angeles Guerrillas in the Call of Duty League, Dot Esports reported Monday.

The intent is for 22-year-old MentaL to serve as a bench player for the Guerrillas, while also competing in the Call of Duty Challengers league.

The Guerrillas are in the midst of a roster overhaul after finishing 12th among 12 teams in the 2020 Call of Duty League standings. They were knocked out of the CDL playoffs in the first elimination round.

The Guerrillas since parted ways with Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, Renato “Saints” Forza, Kris “Spart” Cervantez, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Ulysses “AquA” Silva and Andres “Lacefield” Lacefield.

In Gears of War, MentaL collected a reported $250,000 in earnings and won 22 tournaments.

