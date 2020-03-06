L.A. home series will go on despite coronavirus worries

The home series for the Los Angeles Guerrillas and OpTic Gaming LA scheduled for this weekend will go on, as organizers say preparations have been made to protect players and fans amid rising concerns of the COVID-19 virus, also known as coronavirus.

Activision Blizzard Esports and the Call of Duty League announced the decision and outlined the measures taken in a Friday press release.

They say that there will be comprehensive cleaning of equipment and player areas before and after use, and also of the venue itself. There also will be more access to hand sanitizer and additional stock of hand-washing supplies in bathrooms.

Medical staff, including a physician and a nurse, will also be on-hand.

One big change, however, is that fans and players won’t have as much interaction. The league is cancelling meet-and-greets, autograph signing sessions and team walkouts.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit nearly 100,000 people and killed more than 3,300, according to CNN on Friday.

The Saturday and Sunday action at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall will feature the Guerrillas vs. OpTic Gaming, and Minnesota R0KKR vs. Seattle Surge in Group A, with the Florida Mutineers vs. Atlanta FaZe, and Dallas Empire vs. New York Subliners in Group B.

—Field Level Media