LA Guerrillas drop 5 from Call of Duty League roster

The Los Angeles Guerrillas parted ways with five players ahead of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Ulysses “AquA” Silva, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Renato “Saints” Forza, Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic and Kris “Spart” Cervantez all posted on social media that they are now unrestricted free agents.

“Thank you to the @LAGuerrillas for taking a chance on me,” Spart wrote on Twitter, “promise ill be back.”

The only active player remaining for the Guerrillas is Reece “Vivid” Drost.

The Guerrillas finished in last place in the 2020 CDL regular season with a 5-17 record. They lost to OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the first round of the losers’ bracket in the playoffs.

