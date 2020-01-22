CDL: Launch Weekend primer

Call of Duty League
The Minnesota ROKKR play host to the highly-anticipated first event in the Call of Duty franchise era, “Launch Weekend,” taking place Jan. 24-26 at the Minneapolis Armory.
Launch Weekend will showcase all 12 Call of Duty League teams, each playing two games throughout the three-day event.
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Chicago Huntsmen
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota ROKKR
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Paris Legion
Seattle Surge
Toronto ULTRA
Schedule:
Friday, Jan. 24
4:30 p.m. - Chicago Huntsmen vs. Dallas Empire
5:45 p.m. - Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers
7:00 p.m. - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota ROKKR
8:30 p.m. - Musical feature: SHREDDERS
Saturday, Jan. 25
1:30 p.m. - New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens
2:45 p.m. - Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge
4:00 p.m. - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Florida Mutineers
5:15 p.m. - OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Paris Legion
6:30 p.m. - Atlanta FaZe vs. Dallas Empire
7:45 p.m. - Special event featuring Gary Vaynerchuk, Minnesota ROKKR, and Hector Rodriguez and the Chicago Huntsmen
Sunday, Jan. 26
1:30 p.m. - Paris Legion vs. London Royal Ravens
3:00 p.m. - Chicago Huntsmen vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
3:00 p.m. - CDL 2v2 Hype Battle featuring Karl-Anthony Towns
5:00 p.m. - New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe
6:15 p.m. - Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR
Launch Weekend will also play host to the first offline Challengers Division competition.
Challengers Division teams will compete in best-of-three series until 16 teams remain, with the remaining matches being best-of-five.
Challengers Prizing:
1st: $80,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $25,000
4th: $20,000
5-6th: $12,500
7-8th: $7,500
9-12th: $6,250
12-16th: $5,000
Additionally, the top 64 Challengers Division teams will earn “Challengers Points.”
Teams have been competing online on Gamebattles and online tournaments to earn Challengers Points to determine seeding for Launch Weekend and future events.
Challengers Points Breakdown:
1st: 25,000 Points
2nd: 15,000 Points
3rd: 11,000 Points
4th: 9,000 Points
5-6th: 8,000 Points
7-8th: 7,000 Points
9-12th: 5,500 Points
13-16th: 4,500 Points
17-20th: 3,000 Points
21-24th: 2,750 Points
25-28th: 2,250 Points
29-32nd: 1,800 Points
33-40th: 1,600 Points
41-48th: 1,400 Points
49-64th: 1,000 Points
Competition begins Friday, Jan. 24 at 1:00 p.m. CST with Challengers Bracket play.
Challengers Schedule:
Friday, Jan. 24
Team check-in: 9 a.m. CST
Doors open: 11 a.m. CST
Matches begin: 1 p.m. CST
Saturday, Jan. 25
Doors open: 8 a.m. CST
Matches begin: 10 a.m. CST
Sunday, Jan. 26
Doors open: 8 a.m. CST
Matches begin: 10 a.m. CST
Final match begins: 12 p.m. CST
Call of Duty League Launch Weekend will take place at the Minneapolis Armory, 500 South 6th St, Minneapolis.
Ticket options include:
Valhalla VIP: from $150
Reserved Seats: from $75
GA Floor Seats: from $45
Venue Pass: from $25
Minnesota ROKKR are operated by WISE Ventures Esports, owned by the Wilf family, who own the Minnesota Vikings, and investor Gary Vaynerchuk.
The Call of Duty League is structured similar to the Overwatch League, with 10 organizations having teams in both leagues.
The Minnesota and London franchises are two teams strictly in the CDL and play host to the first and second events of the inaugural season.
“Could not be more excited for this weekend,” ROKKR head coach Brian “Saintt” Baroska tweeted on Tuesday. “All of the staff at @ROKKR has been putting in an unparalleled level of effort to make this event incredible.”
