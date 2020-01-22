CDL: Launch Weekend primer

Call of Duty League

The Minnesota ROKKR play host to the highly-anticipated first event in the Call of Duty franchise era, “Launch Weekend,” taking place Jan. 24-26 at the Minneapolis Armory.

Launch Weekend will showcase all 12 Call of Duty League teams, each playing two games throughout the three-day event.

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Toronto ULTRA

Schedule:

Friday, Jan. 24

4:30 p.m. - Chicago Huntsmen vs. Dallas Empire

5:45 p.m. - Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers

7:00 p.m. - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota ROKKR

8:30 p.m. - Musical feature: SHREDDERS

Saturday, Jan. 25

1:30 p.m. - New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

2:45 p.m. - Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge

4:00 p.m. - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Florida Mutineers

5:15 p.m. - OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Paris Legion

6:30 p.m. - Atlanta FaZe vs. Dallas Empire

7:45 p.m. - Special event featuring Gary Vaynerchuk, Minnesota ROKKR, and Hector Rodriguez and the Chicago Huntsmen

Sunday, Jan. 26

1:30 p.m. - Paris Legion vs. London Royal Ravens

3:00 p.m. - Chicago Huntsmen vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

3:00 p.m. - CDL 2v2 Hype Battle featuring Karl-Anthony Towns

5:00 p.m. - New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe

6:15 p.m. - Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Launch Weekend will also play host to the first offline Challengers Division competition.

Challengers Division teams will compete in best-of-three series until 16 teams remain, with the remaining matches being best-of-five.

Challengers Prizing:

1st: $80,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $25,000

4th: $20,000

5-6th: $12,500

7-8th: $7,500

9-12th: $6,250

12-16th: $5,000

Additionally, the top 64 Challengers Division teams will earn “Challengers Points.”

Teams have been competing online on Gamebattles and online tournaments to earn Challengers Points to determine seeding for Launch Weekend and future events.

Challengers Points Breakdown:

1st: 25,000 Points

2nd: 15,000 Points

3rd: 11,000 Points

4th: 9,000 Points

5-6th: 8,000 Points

7-8th: 7,000 Points

9-12th: 5,500 Points

13-16th: 4,500 Points

17-20th: 3,000 Points

21-24th: 2,750 Points

25-28th: 2,250 Points

29-32nd: 1,800 Points

33-40th: 1,600 Points

41-48th: 1,400 Points

49-64th: 1,000 Points

Competition begins Friday, Jan. 24 at 1:00 p.m. CST with Challengers Bracket play.

Challengers Schedule:

Friday, Jan. 24

Team check-in: 9 a.m. CST

Doors open: 11 a.m. CST

Matches begin: 1 p.m. CST

Saturday, Jan. 25

Doors open: 8 a.m. CST

Matches begin: 10 a.m. CST

Sunday, Jan. 26

Doors open: 8 a.m. CST

Matches begin: 10 a.m. CST

Final match begins: 12 p.m. CST

Call of Duty League Launch Weekend will take place at the Minneapolis Armory, 500 South 6th St, Minneapolis.

Ticket options include:

Valhalla VIP: from $150

Reserved Seats: from $75

GA Floor Seats: from $45

Venue Pass: from $25

Minnesota ROKKR are operated by WISE Ventures Esports, owned by the Wilf family, who own the Minnesota Vikings, and investor Gary Vaynerchuk.

The Call of Duty League is structured similar to the Overwatch League, with 10 organizations having teams in both leagues.

The Minnesota and London franchises are two teams strictly in the CDL and play host to the first and second events of the inaugural season.

“Could not be more excited for this weekend,” ROKKR head coach Brian “Saintt” Baroska tweeted on Tuesday. “All of the staff at @ROKKR has been putting in an unparalleled level of effort to make this event incredible.”

