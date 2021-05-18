Alexx replaces Zaptius in Royal Ravens' lineup

The London Royal Ravens announced Tuesday that Alex “Alexx” Carpenter will return to the starting lineup in advance of Stage 4 of the Call of Duty League.

Alexx has been out of action since before the March 3-7 Stage 1 Major while dealing with “personal family matters.”

Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla, who played for the Royal Ravens in Stage 3, will not return to the team.

The team also will welcome back James “Dominate” Batz as coach, while Marcus “Afro” Reid joins the team as a substitute. Both had been experiencing visa issues, with the Royal Ravens going as far as to release Dominate on April 28 because of travel issues.

After not recording a victory in the first two Majors of the season, the Royal Ravens rose to a top eight finish at Stage 3.

CDL Stage 4 action will begin May 27, with All-Star Weekend taking place Saturday and Sunday.

--Field Level Media