Royal Ravens, FaZe get first wins in CDL Stage 3

The London Royal Ravens and the Atlanta FaZe each earned their first victory in Stage 3 of the Call of Duty League season Thursday, pulling out 3-2 wins at the start of the Paris home series.

In a pair of Group B matches, London (1-2) edged the New York Subliners (1-1) before Atlanta (1-1) got past the Los Angeles Thieves (2-1). OpTic Chicago (2-0), who didn’t play Thursday, now sit alone atop Group B.

In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

On Thursday, New York opened with a 250-181 win on Moscow Hardpoint before London claimed Express Search and Destroy 6-2 and Checkmate Control 3-0. The Subliners forced a decisive fifth map by winning Garrison Hardpoint 250-192, but the Royal Ravens sealed the match with a 6-4 decision on Raid Search and Destroy.

The FaZe and the Thieves alternated wins and losses throughout their five-map match. Atlanta took Raid Hardpoint 250-160, Raid Control 3-1 and Checkmate Search and Destroy 6-3. In between, Los Angeles won Express Search and Destroy 6-1 and Moscow Hardpoint 250-224.

Week 3 of Stage 3 action continues Friday with two Group A matches:

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra

--Paris Legion vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 2-0, 6-0, +6

2. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-0, 3-0, +3

T3. Dallas Empire, 1-1, 3-4, -1

T3. Florida Mutineers, 1-1, 3-4, -1

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-1, 1-3, -2

6. Paris Legion, 0-2, 1-6, -5

Group B:

1. OpTic Chicago 2-0, 6-1, +5

2. Los Angeles Thieves 2-1, 8-6, +2

T3. New York Subliners 1-1, 5-5, 0

T3. Atlanta FaZe, 1-1, 5-5, 0

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-2, 5-8, -3

6. Seattle Surge 0-2, 2-6, -4

--Field Level Media