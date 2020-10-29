London Royal Ravens announce four-man roster

The London Royal Ravens have officially announced their four-man roster for 2021, recalling some of their 2020 players.

The Ravens released seven of their players in September, in preparation for the four-versus-four gameplay Call of Duty is using for 2021. The only player the team held on to immediately was Sean “Seany” O’Connor, who will be the Main AR this upcoming season and has had a hand in many instrumental plays for the Ravens.

Though initially released, the team has reintroduced Thomas “Dylan” Henderson and Trei “Zer0” Morris to the roster, and added newcomer Alex “Alexx” Carpenter, who previously played for Minnesota RØKKR.

The Ravens’ head coach will be James “Dominate” Batz, with Shane “ShAnE” McKerral, their previous strategic coach, as the assistant head coach.

The Ravens parted ways with Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Bradley “wuskin” Marshall, Dylan “MadCat” Daly, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, Rhys “Rated” Price, and Jordan “Jurd” Crowley last month.

--Field Level Media