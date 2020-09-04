Report: Royal Ravens lineup in flux

Rumors swirled this week that the London Royal Ravens were releasing their entire Call of Duty League roster ahead of the 2021 season.

A report published on dailyesports.gg Thursday said the players could still re-sign with the team ahead of free agency.

“This move by London was simply to let their players test the waters and see who becomes available,” the report said.

The Royal Ravens finished fourth in the 2020 Call of Duty League playoffs, earning $450,000.

“I’m an unrestricted free agent for the 2021 season,” Jordan “Jurd” Crowley wrote on Twitter.

“Looks like @wuskinz has been dropped,” posted CDL Intel, referring to Bradley “wuskin” Marshall.

CDL Intel also posted that wuskin and twin brother Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall would become free agents on Sept. 13.

