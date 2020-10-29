Royal Ravens adjust 2021 roster after format change

The London Royal Ravens officially announced their roster Thursday for the revamped four-on-four play in the Call of Duty League, shuffling the deck under the new format.

The Ravens let go of seven of their players in a September purge as they prepared for gameplay changes. In the 2020 inaugural season, a five-on-five format was used, but 2021 will see CDL return to the game’s four-on-four roots.

The only player the Ravens held on to after their September changes was the invaluable Sean “Seany” O’Connor, who will be the Main AR in the upcoming season.

Although they initially were released, the team will bring back Thomas “Dylan” Henderson and Trei “Zer0” Morris to the roster. Alex “Alexx” Carpenter who previously played for Minnesota RØKKR, was added to the mix.

James “Dominate” Batz will return as head coach, with Shane “ShAnE” McKerral, the team’s previous strategic coach, now the assistant head coach.

Twins Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall no longer are with the team. Dylan “MadCat” Daly, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, Rhys “Rated” Price, and Jordan “Jurd” Crowley also are gone from the 2020 squad.

--Field Level Media