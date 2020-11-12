Vikkstar becomes co-owner of Royal Ravens

Popular YouTube streamer Vikram “Vikkstar123” Singh Barn has joined the London Royal Ravens as a co-owner of the Call of Duty League team.

Owner ReKTGlobal announced the partnership on Thursday morning.

“When we searched the UK to see who could be the face of the London Royal Ravens, Vikkstar was the unanimous choice for what we are building with the brand going into the 2021 season and beyond,” said Amish Shah, the co-founder of ReKTGlobal in a news release. “Our fans love him, and this is a big win for the entire ReKTGlobal organization. We are thrilled to welcome him to the family as a co-owner and trusted partner.”

Vikkstar, 25, has nearly 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where his content includes Call of Duty: Warzone streams.

In an interview with Forbes, Vikkstar, a native of Great Britain, shared how he can contribute to the Royal Ravens.

“We’re going to grow the audience, launch unique content, and experiment with new ways to engage the London community,” he said.

The Royal Ravens placed fourth in the 2020 Call of Duty Championship season. Their 12-14 record in the regular season was good for sixth place.

