London Royal Ravens release seven players

Sean “Seany” O’Conner is the only player remaining on the London Royal Ravens’ roster after the team officially released the rest of its roster on Tuesday.

The moves came as several teams are undergoing significant roster changes with Call of Duty reverting to four-vs-four gameplay for next year.

The seven players released were Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, twin brother Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Thomas “Dylan” Henderson, Trei “Zer0” Morris, Dylan “MadCat” Daly, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, Rhys “Rated” Price and Jordan “Jurd” Crowley.

“We want to thank our players who represented London with pride,” the Royal Ravens tweeted on Tuesday. “We wish them all the best in their next ventures.”

London finished sixth during the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, advancing to Elimination Round 5 before being knocked out by the Chicago Huntsmen.

