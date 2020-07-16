Subliners look to keep momentum rolling in final home series

Three of the top five teams in the Call of Duty League standings will be in action for this weekend’s London “home” series, providing an opportunity to close the gap on the idle Atlanta FaZe and Chicago Huntsmen at the top.

The New York Subliners climbed to No. 5 with their first series win last week and will look to build on that momentum when they kick off the London series against the last-placed Los Angeles Guerrillas on Friday.

The Florida Mutineers have been the hottest team in the CDL with consecutive series wins vaulting them to third place behind Atlanta and Chicago.

The Dallas Empire could leap the Mutineers and finish the weekend as high as No. 2 with a series win.

The opportunity is ripe with the remainder of the teams in action including the London Royal Ravens (7th place, 100 points, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (T8, 70), Paris Legion (T8, 70) and Seattle Surge (T11, 50).

The Empire and Legion will kick off the action with Friday’s first match, followed by the Surge vs. Royal Ravens, Guerrillas vs. Subliners and Mutineers vs. OGLA.

After falling to the Huntsmen in the second round of group play last Saturday, the Subliners bounced back to make it to Sunday, then blitzed both the Royal Ravens and the Huntsmen in a rematch in the final to pick up their first series win of the season.

It may be too late in the season for New York to crack the top four in the standings before the regular season ends (and get an accompanying bye in the early rounds), but the Subliners are all about how they end the postseason, not how they start it.

“I would definitely feel confident going into playoffs right now with how the team is,” Dillon “Attach” Price said this week. “I think with (the New York win) we have a lot of momentum and then just confidence in ourselves. And when you have that you can also just keep playing and be able to get top placing (with) maybe a couple more wins, which would be incredible.

“Luckily for us, we only play in one more home series. So we’re going to have a lot of time to really refine our game, practice on what we need to do and just be ready and be refreshed going into champs.”

Two teams advance from each group to the four-team, single-elimination bracket over the weekend.

Ten CDL points are awarded for each match victory, with the mini-tournament winner earning another 10 points. The second-place team will earn 30 points for the weekend, with 20 points each going to the third- and fourth-place teams and 10 points each for the fifth- and sixth-place finishers.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 11:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

4. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. New York Subliners, 130 points

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 100 points

T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 70 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media