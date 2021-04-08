Thieves, Mutineers pull off sweeps to begin CDL Major 2

The Los Angeles Thieves and the Florida Mutineers swept their opponents on Thursday to open play in the Call of Duty League 2021: Stage 2 Major.

In both cases, the lower-seeded teams came away with wins, with seeds determined from the CDL Stage 2 group play, which concluded last week.

In the Stage 2 Major series, the competition begins with two days of loser’s bracket matches, with the survivors in the double-elimination event eventually facing teams that lose their first matches in rounds three and four.

The top team pockets $200,000 and 75 CDL points.

All matches are best of three maps until the Grand Finals, which is a best of five.

Thursday’s play began as the 11th-seeded Thieves dominated the 10th-seeded Paris Legion in a 3-0 win. The Thieves started with a 250-203 win on Checkmate Hardpoint, and rolled on with 6-0 and 3-0 victories on Raid Search and Destroy and Checkmate Control, respectively.

The 12th-seeded Mutineers defeated the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0. The began with a convincing 250-169 victory on Moscow Hardpoint. The Guerrillas made it closer on Express Search and Destroy before falling 6-4, and then the Mutineers wrapped up the match with a 3-0 shutout on Checkmate Control.

The Mutineers will next play the eighth-seeded Seattle Surge on Thursday, and the Thieves will take on the seventh-seeded London Royal Ravens, also on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, upper bracket play begins when the fourth-seeded OpTic Chicago meets the fifth-seeded Toronto Ultra, and the third-seeded New York Subliners take on the sixth-seeded Dallas Empire.

The top seeds, No. 1 Atlanta FaZe and No. 2 Minnesota Rokkr, get byes until round four begins on Friday.

The prize pool for the Stage 2 Major series:

First place: $200,000, 75 CDL points

Second place: $120,000, 60 points

Third place: $80,000, 50 points

Fourth place: $40,000, 40 points

Fifth, sixth place: $20,000, 30 points

Seventh, eighth place: $10,000, 20 points

Ninth, 10th place: No money, 10 points

11th, 12th place: No money, no points

