Mako leaves 100 Thieves, The Mob: 'I'm done pretending I'm okay'

100 Thieves’ Joseph “Mako” Kelsey said he is stepping away from his role as a content creator because of his distaste for the duties and to focus on his mental health.

“I do not want to be a content creator, I want nothing to do with this lifestyle, I dont like being on camera im not good at any of it, my heads been very unstable for a long time and im done pretending im okay when im not,” he wrote in a twitlonger post on Monday night. He said he plans to leave the Los Angeles-based organization to move back home to New York and will look into beginning therapy as he escapes “the plague that is social media.”

Mako also is leaving what’s known as The Mob -- a content-creation group popular in the Call of Duty community. It has more than 41,000 subscribers on YouTube and 91,000 followers on Twitter and became a part of 100 Thieves in mid-2019. It also consists of Brandon “Avalanche” Thomas, Yan “Classify” Shalomov and Erind “Froste” Puka.

“This was completely unexpected to us, but we understand his decision and we will continue to support him as a friend and wish him well,” The Mob wrote on its Twitter account. “We would like to thank Mako for everything he has done for the last 3 years and we will never forget the memories we created together.”

The Mob members said they will return after the holidays.

“Things will not be the same without Mako, but we will continue to create content for you guys to the best of our abilities.”

Mako thanked The Mob members for their support and wished them well.

“This is the lowest ive been in my life,” he wrote. “I have a plethora of reasons as to why I want to go home but truly all I want is genuine happiness and I will not find that staying here.

“However, this was a fantastic life experience to learn more about myself and I am forever grateful to have been apart of this. I love ava froste and classy so much we formed something amazing ... and they deserve someone who is going to grind every single day for this with a passion to grow and I am simply not that person.”

--Field Level Media