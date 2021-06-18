Rokkr, Empire advance in CDL's Stage 4 Major

The Minnesota Rokkr and Dallas Empire posted 3-0 wins Thursday to reach the upper-bracket semifinals as the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major got underway.

The event marks the return of in-person play for the Call of Duty League, with the tournament being held at Esports Stadium Arlington (Texas), the Empire’s home venue. However, no fans will be in attendance this weekend.

The Rokkr topped the New York Subliners to advance to a Friday matchup with the Atlanta FaZe. The Empire, who got past OpTic Chicago, move on to face Toronto Ultra on Friday.

The lower bracket also began play Thursday, with the Los Angeles Guerrillas edging the Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 and the Seattle Surge ousting the London Royal Ravens 3-1.

In lower-bracket second-round action Friday, the Guerrillas will oppose the Florida Mutineers for the right to face the Subliners on Saturday, and the Surge will square off with the Paris Legion, with the winner moving on to meet Chicago on Saturday.

All 12 Call of Duty League teams entered the Stage 4 Major, seeded based on their results in Stage 5 group play. The champion will receive $200,000 of the $500,000 prize pool, and the runner-up will get $120,000.

All matches are best-of-five except for the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-nine.

Minnesota cruised past New York 250-196 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-0 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Garrison Control.

Dallas routed Chicago 250-160 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-1 on Standoff Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.

The Thieves opened with a 250-141 victory on Garrison Hardpoint before the Guerrillas captured the next two maps, 6-5 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Garrison Control. The Thieves pulled level thanks to a 250-114 win on Raid Hardpoint, but the Guerrillas sealed the series with a 6-3 triumph on Miami Search and Destroy.

The Surge won 250-142 on Apocalypse Hardpoint ahead of the Royal Ravens’ 6-4 victory on Raid Search and Destroy. Seattle closed out the series by prevailing 3-1 on Checkmate Control and 250-89 on Checkmate Hardpoint.

Call of Duty League Stage 5 Major prize pool, with money and point Call of Duty League point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Los Angeles Thieves, London Royal Ravens

