Minnesota Rokkr release GodRx, TTinyy

The Minnesota Rokkr released Adam “GodRx” Brown and Devin “TTinyy” Robinson ahead of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

The team made the announcements on Twitter on Sunday night.

“@GODRX, GOAT. That’s one way to describe you. AR? SMG? Sniper? You can do it all and you showed everyone that they shouldn’t count you out. Thank you for killing it this season!”

“@TTinyy_ We have had the best time with you and we appreciate you for always cheering us on and supporting the team. Thank you for representing us this season,” the team posted.

Minnesota’s remaining five-man squad features Adam “Assault” Garcia, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Alex “Alexx” Carpenter, Obaid “Asim” Asim and Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale.

The Rokkr finished eighth in the 2020 CDL regular-season standings with a 12-16 record. They finished ninth-10th in the playoffs, taking home $100,000.

—Field Level Media