Rokkr drop GodRx before playoffs

Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale is replacing Adam “GodRx” Brown in the Minnesota Rokkr starting lineup for the playoffs.

Head coach Brian “Saintt” Baroska and assistant coach/lead analyst Jake “REPPIN” Trobaugh announced the news in a video posted to the team Twitter account on Tuesday night.

Saintt said the team has had a tough time keeping up with the speed of the competition after the switch to the online format, especially GodRox.

GodRx was a “lights-out performer throughout the first half of the year, top three player contention for MVP. I honestly thought he was the best player in the game when we had him on LAN,” REPPIN said in the video. “That being said, he was the slowest person on our team and we really needed to throw someone into the mix that could play much quicker.”

Saintt said the coaches wanted to keep the same five players in the starting lineup but realized they couldn’t after the final weekend of the season, when the Rokkr didn’t make it out of group play.

“It’s just going to bring some new life to our team,” Saint said of the switch to the 19-year-old Exceed. “Having a player on the map that’s young, brings a lot of pace, brings a lot of energy is just kind of going to revitalize all the players on our team.”

GodRx played in every regular-season match for the Rokkr, and he wrote on Twitter that he intends to return to Call of Duty Play next season.

“This whole year started off so good then gradually went downhill,” GodRx, 22, said. “I’m just going to be focusing on streaming for now and just wait until the next season. I wish nothing but the best for the team. Gotta come back stronger next season, love y’all.”

The Call of Duty League 2020 playoffs begin Aug. 19. The Rokkr (11-13) will face the New York Subliners (13-17) in the first round of the playoffs.

—Field Level Media