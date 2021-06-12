Rokkr, Subliners get key wins at CDL Stage 4

The Minnesota Rokkr edged the Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 on Friday in the Call of Duty League Stage 4, Week 3, clinching a spot in the winners bracket for the Stage 4 Major.

The Rokkr (3-1 in Stage 4) moved past OpTiC Chicago (2-2) into second place in Group A with one match remaining in round-robin play.

The back-and-forth affair started on Garrison Hardpoint, which Minnesota claimed 250-190. Los Angeles (1-3) responded with a 6-1 blowout on Standoff Search and Destroy. The Rokkr then won 3-2 on Garrison Control, and the Thieves answered with a 250-59 win on Moscow Hardpoint.

The final round came down to the wire, with Minnesota pulling out a 6-5 victory on Miami Search and Destroy.

In Friday’s other match, the New York Subliners (4-0) stayed undefeated with a 3-0 sweep of the London Royal Ravens (0-4). New York won 250-119 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-5 on Standoff Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control.

Action resumes Saturday with three matches:

--London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

--Minnesota Rokkr vs. Atlanta FaZe

--Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 4-0, 12-1, +11 -- 40 points

2. Minnesota Rokkr, 3-1, 9-7, +2 -- 30 points

3. OpTic Chicago, 2-2, 8-7, +1 -- 20 points

4. Paris Legion, 1-3, 6-10, -4 -- 10 points

T5. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-3, 6-11, -5 -- 10 points

T5. Seattle Surge, 1-3, 6-11, -5 -- 10 points

Group B

1. New York Subliners, 4-0, 12-5, +7, 40 points

2. Toronto Ultra, 3-1, 11-3, +8 -- 30 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 3-1, 11-6, +5 -- 30 points

4. Dallas Empire, 2-2, 8-8, 0 -- 20 points

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-4, 2-12, -10 -- 0 points

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-4, 2-12, -10 -- 0 points

--Field Level Media