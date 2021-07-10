Rokkr, Thieves win CDL Stage 5 openers

New York Subliners lost the opener of their home series on Friday, falling 3-2 to the Los Angeles Thieves in Week 1 action of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 5.

The Thieves joined the Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago in having won their initial matches in Group A.

In the day’s other match, Minnesota Rokkr won the first match in Group B, beating the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1.

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins July 21. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the July 25 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

On Friday, the Thieves jumped out to a comfortable lead by winning the first two maps, 250-149 on Moscow Hardpoint and 6-3 on Moscow Search and Destroy. The Subliners rallied to take Garrison Control 3-0 and Garrison Hardpoint 250-224.

The decisive fifth map, Miami Search and Destroy, went to the Thieves by a 6-5 count.

The Guerrillas opened with a 250-197 victory on Garrison Hardpoint before the Rokkr claimed the next three maps: 6-3 on Raid Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Raid Control and 250-61 on Checkmate Hardpoint.

Stage 5 Week 1 continues with three matches on Saturday:

--Atlanta FaZe vs. Paris Legion

--Florida Mutineers vs. Seattle Surge

--Dallas Empire vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. OpTic Chicago, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T4. New York Subliners, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 0-3, -3

T4. Paris Legion, 0-1, 0-3, -3

Group B

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T2. Dallas Empire, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Florida Mutineers, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Seattle Surge, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Toronto Ultra, 0-0, 0-0, 0

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-1, 1-3, -2

--Field Level Media