Standy replaces MajorManiak in Rokkr's lineup

The Minnesota Rokkr, off to a 3-5 start to the Call of Duty League season and coming off a pair of 3-0 defeats, announced a roster shakeup on Monday.

Eli “Standy” Bentz, 19, will join the all-U.S. starting squad, taking the place of Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, 22. The move was prompted by the switch of Preston “Priestahh” Greiner to the position of second assault rifle.

“Recently, the team hasn’t been performing to the standards and expectations we hold them to and you as fans hold them to,” head coach/general manager Brian “Saintt” Baroska said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter feed.

He added of the roster move, “This was an incredibly hard decision for us to take. There was a lot of variables going into it.

“We had sit-downs with every single player, and the overall consensus was that Preston does need to be on that second AR role where he feels the most comfortable. Then it was a matter of do we put Mike on a second (submachine gun) where he is super uncomfortable or do we bring in one of these young and upcoming players from the Challenge scene, and it just so happened we were already in the process of bringing Standy on as a sub, and he kind of just fit that role perfectly for us.”

Rokkr director of esports strategy Jake “REPPIN” Trobaugh said, “It’s important to note that although our fight attempt at fixing these internal problems we’ve been having over the course of the last few weeks is a role swap and moving Mike to the bench, it’s important for all of the fans to understand that Mike is a hard worker. Mike is a competitor, Mike is a very skilled player and he’s handling this really professionally.”

MajorManiak tweeted, “i’ve been benched by rokkr. although this may feel like one of the lowest points in my life & competitive career, i’m gonna keep my head down and continue grinding. i will rightfully earn my spot again back in the CDL..wherever that may be. thanks for the love as always”

The Rokkr are tied for seventh in the 12-team CDL after the first week of Stage 2.

