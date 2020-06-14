Guerrillas shock Huntsmen to reach CDL Minnesota semifinals

The surprising Los Angeles Guerrillas advanced Saturday to the semifinals of the Minnesota Home Series in the Call of Duty League.

The Guerrillas, who entered Week 9 in last place in the 12-team standings, eliminated the Chicago Huntsmen — the standings leader through Week 8 — with a 3-2 victory in the Group B lower-bracket final.

The Huntsmen took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 with a 250-190 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint and 169-149 win on Hackney Yard Domination, but Los Angeles answered each team, first with a 6-1 victory on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy and then a 250-243 victory on Hackney Yard Hardpoint.

The Guerrillas then advanced to their first-ever semifinals by winning 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy.

Los Angeles will play the Atlanta FaZe, the Group A champions, in one of Sunday’s semifinals. The Dallas Empire will face the Florida Mutineers, the champs of Group B, in the other semifinal. The final also will be held Sunday.

Atlanta has a six-match winning streak, including winning the title at the Florida home series. Dallas will be trying to win its third event.

The Empire swept to a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Surge in Group A lower-bracket final, the last match of Saturday’s action, to secure the final spot in the semifinals. The Surge had reverse-swept the home Minnesota Rokkr 3-2 in the lower bracket.

Dallas cruised by Seattle with a 250-160 victory on Gun Runner Hardpoint, following by a 6-4 triumph on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and a 199-120 win at Hackney Yard Domination.

Earlier Saturday, Atlanta rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 reverse-sweep of Dallas in the final of the Group A upper bracket. The Empire took Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-139 and Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-3 to take control, but the FaZe came roaring back. They took Domination 180-129 and Hardpoint 250-212, both on St. Petrograd, before dominating Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-2 in the decider.

In other Group B matches Saturday, the Mutineers dispatched the Guerrillas 3-1 in the upper-bracket final, and Chicago blitzed the Toronto Ultra 3-0 in the lower bracket to set up their battle with the Guerrillas.

Minnesota was due to play “host” to the Call of Duty League last weekend, but the event was pushed back due to protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd and ensuing protests. The Rokkr have dedicated the home series to Floyd and will raise funds to fight racial inequality and rebuild local communities.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 8:

1. Chicago Huntsmen, 180 points

2. Atlanta FaZe, 170 points

3. Dallas Empire, 150 points

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

5. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 80 points

7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 60 points

T8. New York Subliners, 60 points

T10. Toronto Ultra, 40 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 40 points

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 30 points

