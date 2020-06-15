Mutineers defeat FaZe to win CDL Minnesota finale

The Florida Mutineers, despite their backs being against the wall in the semifinals, rebounded to claim the Minnesota home series in the Call of Duty League on Sunday.

The Mutineers defeated the Atlanta FaZe 3-1 in the final to win Week 9, after coming back from down 2-1 to the Dallas Empire to win 3-2 in the semifinals. The FaZe defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2 in Sunday’s other semi.

The Mutineers snapped Atlanta’s seven-match winning streak. The FaZe, the Group A winners, were coming off a title run at the Florida home series in early May, the last time Atlanta played.

In the championship, the Mutineers started with a 250-146 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint. The FaZe responded with a 6-1 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, but it was the Group B winners the rest of the way. The Mutineers won 177-132 on St. Petrograd Domination before clinching on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, 250-231.

But the semifinals were pivotal for the Mutineers, who found themselves down 2-1 to the Empire.

Florida opened with a 250-169 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint but then dropped the next two to Dallas, 6-1 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and 161-129 on Gun Runner Domination. But the Mutineers won Rammaza Hardpoint 250-197 and Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-5 to move on.

The FaZe were in a tight battle of their own in the semis against the Guerrillas, having dropped the first game 250-239 on Gun Runner Hardpoint. The FaZe responded with a 6-5 victory on Piccadilly Search and Destroy but L.A. took the lead with a 176-132 win on Hackney Yard Domination. The FaZe responded, however, with wins on Hackney Yard Hardpoint (250-156) and Gun Runner Search and Destroy (6-4).

Minnesota was due to play “host” to the Call of Duty League last weekend, but the event was pushed back due to protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The Rokkr dedicated the home series to Floyd and will raise funds to fight racial inequality and rebuild local communities.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 9:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 200 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points

3. Dallas Empire, 170 points

4. Florida Mutineers, 150 points

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 80 points

7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 60 points

T8. New York Subliners, 60 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

12. Toronto Ultra, 40 points

