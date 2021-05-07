Call of Duty: Mobile Masters 2021 to feature $100K prize pool

Teams emerging from open qualifiers will get a chance to oppose top Call of Duty squads in the Call of Duty: Mobile Masters event that gamemaker Activision announced Thursday.

The semi-invitational event will have separate $50,000 prize pools for both the North American region and the European region. Sixteen teams will compete in each region, and the top squads will advance to the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship.

Activision did not reveal how many teams will get direct invitations nor did it announce any of the potential invitees.

Open qualifiers are scheduled for May 29-30, and the main event is scheduled to run on Mondays from June 14 to July 12. The competition will be available for viewing on Call of Duty’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship will feature a $2 million prize pool this year, but the dates have yet to be announced.

--Field Level Media