Momo released following sexual misconduct allegations

Call of Duty caster Philip “Momo” Whitfield confirmed over social media Saturday that he has been released by Activision Blizzard after an investigation into messages he sent to female members of the gaming community.

Momo, 28, said in a TwitLonger post that Activision Blizzard terminated his contract on Tuesday.

“This decision follows what was described to me as an internal investigation after old messages that I’d sent to female members of the gaming community had been passed to my employer,” Momo said.

“For confidentiality reasons, the detail of these messages and the recipients were not disclosed, which I fully respect. I cannot therefore respond to the specific allegations and their context.”

Momo, however, did elaborate about the messages.

“To put it bluntly, in my messages, I was ‘trying my luck’ with women who hadn’t invited my attention, and I was being forward when I shouldn’t have been,” Momo said. “Some of the exchanges contained sexual content from both sides. I did not believe at the time that I was making the recipients uncomfortable. Had I known this I would not have continued conversing in this way.”

Formerly a professional Call of Duty player, Momo had been with Activision since December 2015.

