Owakening propels Mutineers up the CDL standings

Whatever the Florida Mutineers’ expectations of Joseph “Owakening” Conley were when they signed him to their Call of Duty squad last month, it’s safe to say the 19-year-old has more than met them in the early going.

For the second time in as many Call of Duty League events since acquiring Owakening, the Mutineers ran the table last weekend to win the Paris “home” series and move to the cusp of taking over first place in the CDL standings.

Now, with only three weeks remaining in the CDL regular season, the Mutineers have their eyes on a postseason double-bye, and Owakening could have his eyes on some hardware.

“I know it’s only been two events but I actually do,” Ricardo “Atura” Lugo said Tuesday when asked whether he thought Owakening has a shot at rookie of the year. “He’s had two MVP-caliber performances and honestly, I think one more can definitely put him there for 1 and 2 as being a top candidate, for sure.

“Joe’s pretty much like a piece of the puzzle that we just plugged in, and he just slowly fit perfectly,” Atura said during a conference call.

“I think I have great knowledge of this game and I think I’m a very talented player,” Owakening said about his immediate success, “so when I’m mixed with Skyz (Cesar Bueno) and Fero (Maurice Hernandez), I think it’s easy for us to win.”

Winning is certainly looking easy for the Mutineers these days.

Two weeks ago, Florida was in fifth place and 20 points out of a top-four spot that guarantees a first-round bye in the playoffs. But now, following back-to-back wins over the Atlanta FaZe in the championship rounds, the Mutineers are in second place with 200 points — putting them in position for one of two double-byes — and 30 points behind the FaZe for the top spot.

But as convincing as the win over the FaZe was on Sunday (a 3-0 sweep capped off by a 235-70 win on Hackney Yard Domination to close out the match), the Mutineers appeared like they wouldn’t even get a chance to play the FaZe after falling behind 2-0 to New York in the semis.

“After the second map we were like, ‘All right we know how these guys play. Let’s just play how we play,” Atura said of Miami’s mindset against the Subliners.

“The way New York plays, they play it a lot slower than other teams and we kind of just had to adjust to that a little bit. And once we did, we’re just like, ‘OK guys, this series is ours. ... This is time for us to reverse sweep. Let’s do this,” Atura said.

And the Mutineers did, setting the stage for their league-best third series win and making it clear to them that they’re the team to beat as the CDL hits its final stretch.

“We beat the top four teams in the game not one but twice, aside from Chicago, so I really think we definitely put our foot down as the most dominant team in the game now,” Atura said.

“I just don’t think any of us have huge egos so we’re always trying to get better in practice,” Owakening said, “and that’s a huge part of being consistent.”

So what could possibly slow down the hottest team in the CDL? Perhaps a near month-long break before Florida’s next match could slow the momentum.

But not if you ask the Mutineers. It’s quite the opposite in their eyes, actually.

“I believe (the break) will really help our momentum a ton,” Atura said. “It will give us a lot of time to work on a lot of stuff we do need to improve on, like our surge on a couple maps, a couple hardpoints. ... With the month break I think it gives us a lot of time to work on those things and by the time the next event comes around I think we’ll be even better.”

Before then, both Atlanta and third-place Chicago will play in the New York series in Week 11, July 10-12. A week later, Florida and Dallas (tied with Chicago in third) will play in the London Series.

The following weekend, the top four teams will get one last look at one another before the playoffs, as all four take part in the regular-season finale — with at least one round of postseason byes likely on the line.

Florida Mutineers Call of Duty League results:

Launch Weekend

Mutineers 3, Seattle 2

Los Angeles Guerrillas 3, Mutineers 2

Atlanta Weekend

London 3, Mutineers 1

Mutineers 3, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 1

Mutineers 3, London 2

Mutineers 3, Chicago 2

Atlanta 3, Mutineers 0

LOST IN FINAL

Los Angeles Weekend

Atlanta 3, Mutineers 0

Mutineers 3, New York 1

Dallas 3, Mutineers 0

LOST IN GROUP FINAL

Dallas Weekend

Toronto 3, Mutineers 2

Mutineers 3, Los Angeles Guerrillas 1

Mutineers 3, Toronto 1

Mutineers 3, Chicago 1

Mutineers 3, Minnesota 1

WON WEEKEND

Florida Weekend

Minnesota 3, Mutineers 0

New York 3, Mutineers 0

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Minnesota Weekend

Mutineers 3, Chicago 2

Mutineers 3, Los Angeles Guerrillas 1

Mutineers 3, Dallas 2

Mutineers 3, Atlanta 1

WON WEEKEND

Paris Weekend

Mutineers 3, Paris 0

Mutineers 3, Dallas 1

Mutineers 3, New York 2

Mutineers 3, Atlanta 0

WON WEEKEND

Florida Mutineers remaining Call of Duty League schedule:

July 17: London series (open vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles)

July 24: Toronto series (open vs. Dallas)

Call of Duty League standings through Week 10:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 230 points

2. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points

T3. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 90 points

7. New York Subliners, 80 points

8. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

9. Paris Legion, 60 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T10. Toronto Ultra, 50 points

—Field Level Media