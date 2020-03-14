London Royal Ravens add 'Nastiee' to lineup

The London Royal Ravens have added Byron “Nastiee” Plumridge to the starting lineup, the team announced Friday.

This rates as the first time the 20-year-old Nastiee has been on the roster of a professional Call of Duty franchise.

Nastiee had recent success as an amateur while finishing second on TrainHard Esport in the CDC London Open 2020 in February. He was later on the winning Team WaR squad at the CDC Paris Open.

“super excited to compete in the @CODLeague under @RoyalRavens,” Nastiee said on Twitter. “i am blessed to have an opportunity like this, looking forward to competing.”

Reports point to Rhys “Rated” Price as the player who will become a backup with Nastiee aboard.

The Call of Duty league is currently using an online-only format due to the coronavirus outbreak.

—Field Level Media