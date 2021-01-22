Asim signs with New York Subliners

The New York Subliners announced the signing Friday of Obaid “Asim” Asim for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

“He put in work for this team during the offseason and more than earned his keep,” the organization posted on Twitter along with a brief video welcoming Asim to the roster.

The 20-year-old Canadian played for the Minnesota Rokkr last season. His signing with the Subliners follows the departure of Tommy “ZooMaa” Paparratto, who announced Tuesday that he is taking a step back from competitive Call of Duty “for the forseeable future” due to injury.

The Subliners will be in action Saturday at the CDL Kickoff Classic with a showcase match against the defending champion Dallas Empire.

The rest of New York’s roster includes Makenzie “Mack” Kelley, James “Clayster” Eubanks, Conor “Diamondcon” Johst and Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez.

--Field Level Media