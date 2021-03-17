Subliners sign Aydan as first dedicated Warzone player

The Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners have signed Aydan “Aydan” Conrad to be the organization’s first ever dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone player.

According to Andbox, the parent company of the Subliners, Aydan is the highest earning CoD: Warzone player of all time in terms of tournament prize money. Aydan was most recently affiliated with Ghost Gaming as a streamer, leaving that organization in April 2020.

His Team Aydan finished in fourth place at the Toronto Ultra/2021 Season 100K Payout Season Two earlier this month. He also partnered with Rhys “Rated” Price to win the FuzWuz Invitational in February. Both were Call of Duty: Warzone events.

The move to sign Aydan comes in the same week that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant joined Andbox as investor and creative partner through his investment company Thirty Five Ventures.

--Field Level Media