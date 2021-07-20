Clayster to sit out Subliners' next two CDL matches

The New York Subliners, off to an 0-3 start in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 5 group phase, will be missing one of their mainstays for their final two group matches.

James “Clayster” Eubanks won’t be in action Thursday against the Paris Legion nor Sunday against the Atlanta FaZe. He will be replaced by Conor “Diamondcon” Johst.

The Subliners tweeted Monday, “Part of the balance of competing at the highest level is knowing when to recharge. @Clayster will be taking a break from competition this week with @Diamondcon_ stepping-in for the series.”

Clayster added on Twitter, “Just need a break from it all. I’m sure you all have seen I haven’t been myself in quite some time, need to take a step back and get myself straight mentally. Gotta take care of yourself over everything, and I don’t plan on this being ‘for good,’ but I hope the boys crush it.”

The Subliners sit in last place in Group A heading into the Seattle Surge’s home series this week, which concludes the Stage 5 group phase. All 12 Call of Duty League (CDL) teams will advance to the Stage 5 major, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1, with seeding based on the group-play standings.

Clayster, 29, was part of the Dallas Empire CDL championship team last year. He also helped eUnited win the Call of Duty World League title in 2019 and was on Denial eSports’ Call of Duty Championship-winning squad in 2015.

Diamondcon, a 21-year-old Canadian, joined the Subliners earlier this year after stints last year with Triumph and the Subliners’ academy squad.

