Subliners sign Clayster; John, HyDra next?

James “Clayster” Eubanks will play for the New York Subliners in the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

The team announced his signing on Friday amid reports that it also was pursuing Johnathan “John” Perez and Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez for the roster after failing to acquire Maurice “Fero” Henriquez from the Florida Mutineers.

The veteran Clayster, 28, began his competitive Call of Duty career in 2007 and most recently played for the Dallas Empire, which won the inaugural Call of Duty League season championship. The Empire left him off the 2021 roster, however, making him a free agent.

In New York, Clayster will be reunited with former teammate Tommy “ZooMaa” Paparatto. Mackenzie “Mack” Kelly also is on the roster.

“Extremely proud to announce I’m a part of the @andbox_official family on the @Subliners for the CDL 2021 Season alongside @ZooMaa & @MackMelts,” Clayster wrote on Twitter. “Lets get this bread!”

Dillon “Attach” Price and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi recently left the Subliners for the Minnesota Rokkr, leaving New York with one open spot for a starter, which could be filled by either John or HyDra for 2021.

John, 24, played for Luminosity Gaming in 2019 but wasn’t offered a roster spot for the COD League in 2020. HyDra, 18, competed as an amateur this year.

