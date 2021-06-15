Decemate to start for Subliners at Stage 4 Major

The New York Subliners announced Tuesday that Jacob “Decemate” Cato will sub for Obaid “Asim” Asim at this week’s Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major in Arlington, Texas.

Asim confirmed Monday that he was unable to travel for the LAN event.

Decemate, 23, last competed in the CDL with the Seattle Surge. The two sides parted ways last month after just two weeks.

New York’s lineup for this week features Decemate, Makenzie “Mack” Kelley, James “Clayster” Eubanks and Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez.

The Subliners face Minnesota on Thursday night.

