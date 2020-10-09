New York Subliners add HyDra to roster

Amateur Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez joined New York Subliners as their fourth member for the upcoming 2021 season, the organization announced Friday.

The Subliners’ Call of Duty roster also consists of Thomas “ZooMa” Paparatto, Makenzie “Mack” Kelley and James “Clayster” Eubanks.

HyDra’s amateur status won’t be much for the Subliners to handle, as they took on Mack when he was new to the scene as well last year. Under Subliner’s leadership, he became one of the top fraggers in the Call of Duty League.

“Very excited to announce that I’m joining @Subliners. Proud to be part of such an amazing organization,” HyDra wrote on Twitter.

There are rumors of John joining the team as well, but nothing has been confirmed.

While the Subliners received fifth place in the season this year, we’ll see where this roster takes them come 2021.

--Field Level Media