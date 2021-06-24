NYSL Mayhem revealed as Andbox's CDL mobile team

Andbox expanded its esports portfolio Thursday with the introduction of the Call of Duty: Mobile team NYSL Mayhem.

The team previously operated as Trovo Mayhem.

“Call of Duty: Mobile is a massively popular game globally and it was important for us to establish a team to represent New York given the size of the market, our leadership position in it, and our existing deep roots in the Call of Duty franchise across all platforms,” Andbox co-founder and chief product officer Rohit Gupta said in a news release.

“Our presence in mobile gaming and esports puts us in a strong position to engage an even wider, diverse audience of consumers which in-turn provides brands and marketers with a clear point of entry to this increasingly valuable space.”

The Mayhem will be managed by Fabian Flores and coached by Darian Abreu. The players on the active roster are Corey Brown, Daniel Hernandez Valadez, Brian Michel, Roland k Byambasuren, Michael Joshua Bush, Manuel Aman Arce Manag and Scotty Bravo.

New York-based Andbox also manages the New York Subliners in the Call of Duty League, the New York Excelsior in the Overwatch League and a team in Valorant.

--Field Level Media