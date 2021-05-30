Subliners, Thieves get on board with wins at CDL Stage 4

The New York Subliners and Los Angeles Thieves earned wins Saturday in their first contests in the third day of Week 1 action at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4.

Also, the Minnesota Rokkr evened their record at 1-1 with a 3-1 victory over Paris Legion (0-2) in Group A.

The Subliners (1-0) defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 in Group B while the Thieves (1-0) outlasted the Seattle Surge in their back-and-forth match in Group A.

In Stage 4, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided into two groups for a single round robin of best-of-five matches through June 13. The group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

On Saturday, the Thieves lost the opening map 250-155 on Apocalypse Hardpoint. But the Thieves responded by beating the Surge 6-3 on Standoff Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Raid Control. The Surge took Moscow Hardpoint 250-150 before the Thieves clinched 6-1 on Raid Search and Destroy.

The Subliners opened with a 250-195 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint but the Guerrillas took Miami Search and Destroy, 6-2. The Subliners won Garrison Control 3-0 and Moscow Hardpoint 250-169 for the win.

The Rokkr rebounded from a loss Friday. They took Garrison Hardpoint 250-129 before dropping Raid Search and Destroy 6-1 to the Legion. But the Rokkr took Raid Control 3-1 and Moscow Hardpoint 250-247 for the win.

Three matches are scheduled for Sunday:

London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers (Group B)

Dallas Empire vs. Toronto Ultra (Group B)

OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe (Group A)

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. OpTic Chicago, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-0, 3-2, +1

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 3-4, -1

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T5. Paris Legion, 0-2, 2-6, -4

Group B

T1. New York Subliners, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Dallas Empire, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T1. Florida Mutineers, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T4. Toronto Ultra, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T4. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-1, 1-3, -2

--Field Level Media