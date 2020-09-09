Subliners release Accuracy, Censor, happy, Temp

The New York Subliners released four players, becoming the latest Call of Duty League team to make wholesale lineup changes ahead of the 2021 season.

The team announced the release of Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi, Doug “Censor” Martin, Nick “happy” Suda and Donovan “Temp” Laroda.

“We are grateful for all of your contributions to the team. We wish you all the best in your next chapter,” the team posted Tuesday on Twitter.

The remaining members of the active roster are Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, Dillon “Attach” Price and Makenzie “Mack” Kelley.

The Subliners finished fifth in the 2020 CDL regular season and placed seventh-eighth in the playoffs, earning $175,000.

As the league transitions from a five-vs.-five to a four-vs.-four format, teams have been parting ways with players left and right this month. The London Royal Ravens, Paris Legion, Minnesota Rokkr, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra and Los Angeles Guerrillas each dropped most or all of their players. Free agency officially begins on Sept. 14.

—Field Level Media