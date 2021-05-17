NYSL WarzoneMania returns in June

The New York Subliners’ $100,000 WarzoneMania returns June 7-8, the franchise announced on Monday.

WarzoneMania allows fans the opportunity to watch the top players and content creators from around the Call of Duty: Warzone community.

The inaugural WarzoneMania, in December 2020, included Call of Duty names such as Aydan, Vikkstar, Huskerrs and others.

The 2021 version, according to the announcement, “will see co-ed teams of four compete, with sixteen captains participating in a live, snake-style draft.

The June 2 draft will be hosted by Chris Puckett and JGOD live on the New York Subliners Twitch channel.

WarzoneMania begins June 7 at 4 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Lottie Van-Praag, with Studyy, JGOD, and IHOLDSHIFT sitting behind the caster desk.

June 7 will be a qualification day where 16 teams compete in a kill race for five hours. Each team then will submit their scores, with the top eight teams moving on.

June 8 will see the remaining eight teams compete in another kill race.

First prize and winner of the Day 2 kill race will win $50,000; second place will earn $30,000; and third place will take home $20,000.

