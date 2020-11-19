Subliners to host $100k Warzone Mania tourney

Fans will have a chance to select team captains as part of a unique Call of Duty Warzone tournament hosted by the New York Subliners.

The first-ever NYSL $100K WarzoneMania will bring together some of the biggest star players of Call of Duty and in New York esports Dec. 10 and 12.

Eight captains will be chosen by fans from a pool of top players and content creators. The Subliners will select the captains of the other 12 teams and then the captains will select their teammates in a live draft streamed Dec. 1 on Twitch and hosted by Chris “Puckett” Puckett.

Already some of the biggest names in Call of Duty have agreed to play, including James “Clayster” Eubanks, Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier, Vikram “Vikkstar123” Singh Barn and Kris “Swagg” Lamberson.

The tournament will hand out $25,000 to viewers in addition to the prize pool for players.

More details will be released in the weeks ahead.

--Field Level Media