Subliners' ZooMaa cites injury in stepping back from CDL

New York Subliners SMG Tommy “ZooMaa” Paparratto announced Tuesday that he is taking a step back from competitive Call of Duty “for the forseeable future” due to injury.

In a TwitLonger post calling the decision the “hardest thing I’ve ever had to write,” ZooMaa said he has suffered a recurrence of the thumb/wrist injury he previously needed surgery for while competing for FaZe Clan.

“Unfortunately, the injury has returned making it really hard for me to compete at the highest level against some of the best players in the world,” he wrote. “Playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore.

“I don’t enjoy competing when I can’t be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves and feel like it’s not fair to myself or to my team to go through all that again, potentially causing more damage to my hand.”

ZooMaa, 25, joined his hometown Subliners in 2019 after spending time with numerous top Call of Duty teams including Team Envy, FaZe and OpTic Gaming.

“It breaks my heart to step away from a game I put my heart and soul into every single day for eight years,” he wrote. “Tearing up just writing this, but I don’t know what else to do at this point. It’s been an amazing run... I don’t regret anything and I am grateful to have had a long playing career doing what I love to do at such a high level.

“I love CoD and esports in general so much and will continue to show my love and support to the scene. I’m not sure what the future holds and will explore all options as I love this game too much to walk away completely. I look at it as one door closing and another one opening.”

--Field Level Media