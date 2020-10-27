Report: 100 Thieves buying OpTic's CDL franchise

100 Thieves reportedly are returning to Call of Duty competition.

The organization, which announced in August 2019 that it would not take part in the inaugural Call of Duty League season in 2020, is buying the Immortals Gaming Club franchise OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, according to a report from Dexerto.

The move will bring a name change, with the club reportedly becoming the Los Angeles Thieves.

The direction of 100 Thieves has been unclear since CEO and owner Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag confirmed in mid-October that the organization was exiting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play.

That announcement came after word that Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, the co-CEO of NRG Esports, had acquired both OpTic Gaming and its Los Angeles CDL franchise slot from Immortals Gaming Club. H3CZ had owned OpTic until June 2019. NRG Esports is the parent company of the CDL’s Chicago Huntsmen.

With the company limited to one franchise slot, it appears that H3CZ and NRG will keep the Huntsman, who finished third in the CDL playoffs last season after coming in fourth in the regular season. Optic Gaming Los Angeles came in ninth in the regular season, then tied for fifth in the playoffs.

Dexerto also indicated the expected roster for the Los Angeles Thieves: Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Kenny “Kuavo” Williams, Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly and Zack “Drazah” Jordan. Rosters have been reduced from five players to four for next season.

In its competitive Call of Duty endeavors in 2019, 100 Thieves took first place at the World League Championship stops in London and Anaheim, Calif., in May and June, respectively.

In July 2019, the outfit tied for third at the CWL Pro League. The following month, 100 Thieves took second in the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship in Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media