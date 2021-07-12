Thieves, OpTiC stay perfect in CDL Stage 5

The Los Angeles Thieves and OpTiC Chicago improved to 2-0 while the Toronto Ultra won their Stage 5 debut Sunday in the Call of Duty League.

The Thieves took down the London Royal Ravens 3-1. They opened with a 250-164 win on Moscow Hardpoint, and after dropping the next map 6-1 on Standoff Search and Destroy, they wrested back control with a 3-0 win on Garrison Control and 250-242 squeaker on Raid Hardpoint.

OpTiC swept the skidding New York Subliners 3-0, winning 250-200 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-5 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control. New York fell to 0-2 in its home series and lost its third in a row overall.

The Thieves and OpTiC, meanwhile kept pace with the red-hot Atlanta FaZe. All three Group A teams have started the stage with 2-0 marks.

The Ultra dropped their first map to the Minnesota Rokkr, 250-225 on Raid Hardpoint. It was all Toronto from there: The Ultra ripped off wins of 6-2 on Moscow Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Checkmate Control and 250-215 on Garrison Hardpoint.

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins July 21. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the July 25 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Stage 5 Week 2 begins Thursday with two matches:

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Seattle Surge

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 2-0, 6-0, +6

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 2-0, 6-3, +3

T1. OpTic Chicago, 2-0, 6-0, +6

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 1-6, -5

T4. New York Subliners, 0-2, 2-6, -4

T4. Paris Legion, 0-2, 0-6, -6

Group B

T1. Dallas Empire, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Florida Mutineers, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Toronto Ultra, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 4-4, 0

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-2, 1-6, -5

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-1, 1-3, -2

--Field Level Media