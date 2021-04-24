Thieves down host Ravens in CDL Stage 3

It may be the London Royal Ravens’ Home Series, but the host team is still finding the going tough in the opening week of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3.

OpTic Chicago had little trouble dispatching the Royal Ravens 3-1 in Group B action on Friday, winning 250-207 on Garrison Hardpoint and 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy, then dropping Checkmate Control 3-2 before dominating 250-152 on Moscow Hardpoint.

The match was the opener for both teams in Stage 3.

The Royal Ravens dropped deeper into the cellar of the 12-team competition, with a 2-10 match record and a 16-31 won-loss record in games.

In the day’s other Group B match, the Los Angeles Thieves turned a 2-0 series deficit into a 3-2 win over the Seattle Surge. Each team was making its Stage 3 debut.

A 3-0 rout on Raid Control turned the tide, and the Thieves followed that with a tight 250-233 win on Checkmate Hardpoint and a match-clinching 6-4 victory on Raid Search and Destroy. Seattle opened the match with a 250-223 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint and a 6-4 decision on Moscow Search and Destroy.

The match win put the Thieves in sixth place overall with a 9-8 match record, with Seattle in 11th at 4-9.

In Stage 3, the 12 teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

Stage 3, Week 1 action continues Saturday with three matches:

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Paris Legion in Group A

Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota Rokkr in Group A

Seattle Surge vs. OpTic Chicago in Group B

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings:

Group A:

T1. Dallas Empire 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Toronto Ultra, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T3. Florida Mutineers, 0-1, 0-3, -3

T3. Paris Legion, 0-1, 1-3, -2

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas 0-0

T5. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-0

Group B

T1. OpTic Chicago 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Los Angeles Thieves 1-0, 3-2, +1

T3. New York Subliners 0-0

T3. Atlanta FaZe, 0-0

T5. Seattle Surge 0-1, 2-3, -1

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 1-3, -2

--Field Level Media