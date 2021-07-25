Thieves rally, beat first-place OpTic in CDL Stage 5

The Los Angeles Thieves pulled off a reverse sweep Saturday to top OpTic Chicago 3-2, handing OpTic their first loss of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 5.

Chicago (4-1) easily won the first two maps, taking Moscow Hardpoint 250-72 and Express Search and Destroy 6-1, but Los Angeles claimed Checkmate Control 3-1 and Checkmate Hardpoint 250-196.

The Thieves (3-2) earned a 6-3 victory on Moscow Search and Destroy to complete the comeback. On the decisive fifth map, the United States’ Zack “Drazah” Jordan led Los Angeles with an 8-4 kill-death ratio.

The result won’t prove too damaging to OpTic, who already had clinched first place in Group A. Los Angeles wrapped up third place in Group A with the win.

In the day’s other action, the London Royal Ravens beat the Paris Legion 3-2 and Minnesota Rokkr swept the Florida Mutineers 3-0.

London took Checkmate Hardpoint 250-136 and Moscow Search and Destroy 6-5. Paris rallied to capture Raid Control 3-2 and Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-169. The Royal Ravens wrapped up the match with a 6-5 decision on Miami Search and Destroy.

Minnesota rolled past Florida 250-140 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Garrison Control.

The league’s 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins Thursday. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the Aug. 1 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Stage 5 concludes Sunday with three matches:

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge

--Atlanta Faze vs. New York Subliners

--Dallas Empire vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. OpTic Chicago, 4-1, 14-5, +9

2. Atlanta FaZe, 3-1, 11-4, +7

3. Los Angeles Thieves, 3-2, 11-11, 0

4. London Royal Ravens, 2-3, 7-13, -6

5. New York Subliners, 1-3, 7-11, -4

6. Paris Legion, 1-4, 7-13, -6

Group B

1. Toronto Ultra, 4-0, 12-2, +10

2. Minnesota Rokkr, 3-2, 11-7, +4

3. Dallas Empire, 3-1, 10-4, +6

4. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 10-9, +1

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-4, 2-12, -10

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-4, 1-12, -11

--Field Level Media