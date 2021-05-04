Thieves add Cuyler 'Huke' Garland to starting roster

The Los Angeles Thieves made a roster move Tuesday, adding former Dallas Empire team member Cuyler “Huke” Garland to its starting Call of Duty League roster.

The team revealed the news in a video posted to its official Twitter account.

Huke is replacing Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly, who was moved to the Thieves’ bench.

Last month, the Dallas Empire had benched Huke, saying it would be best for the team.

TJHaLy, an original member of the Thieves, played for OpTic Gaming Los Angeles during the Call of Duty League’s first season last year.

The Thieves are coming off a victory over OpTic Chicago in the Paris Legion Home Series. L.A. is 3-1 and in first place in Group B of Stage Three, and sit in sixth place in the CDL standings with a 12-9 record.

Huke is scheduled for action on Saturday when the Thieves meet the New York Subliners.

