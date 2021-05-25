Thieves bench Cuyler 'Huke' Garland three weeks after signing

The Los Angeles Thieves have benched Cuyler “Huke” Garland, just three weeks after signing the former Dallas Empire player to their starting Call of Duty League roster.

Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly, who was moved to the Thieves’ bench to make way for Huke, returns to his former spot in the lineup.

“We haven’t been seeing the same level of consistency as a team and, with Stage 4 starting, we decided to make the tough call to bring Teej back and improve upon where we last left off with him,” Thieves coach Jordan “JKap” Kaplan explained in a tweet.

Huke will remain available as a substitute for the team.

The Thieves were 3-1 and in first place in Group B of Stage Three when Huke joined but lost three of four with him in the lineup. They sit in sixth place in the CDL standings with a 13-12 record.

