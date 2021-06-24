Report: L.A. Thieves expected to add John to roster

The Los Angeles Thieves will reportedly add Johnathon “John” Perez to their Call of Duty League roster, Dot Esports reported Thursday.

John was named the MVP after leading Team Envy to the 2016 Call of Duty World League Championship, but he has not competed professionally in nearly two years.

The 25-year-old American spent the past few months as an amateur with EastR.

According to the report, John will replace Thomas “TJHaLy” in the L.A. Thieves lineup. He will join Kenny “Kenny” Williams, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat and substitutes Zack “Drazah” Jordan and Carlos “Venom” Hernandez.

Stage Five group play in the 2021 CDL season begins on July 1.

--Field Level Media