TJHaLy returning to OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly is returning to OpTic Gaming Los Angeles.

His status had been up in the air, but the team announced Saturday he’d be coming back with a simple tweet that read, “The Iceman returns. Welcome back @TJHaLy.”

He did not re-sign earlier in September when his contract expired, and there were rumors he could head elsewhere.

On Sept. 10, OpTic announced that Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Kenny “Kuavo” Williams, and Zack “Drazah” Jordan would remain part of their team for the upcoming season.

OpTic finished in ninth place in the inaugural CDL regular season this year with a 10-17 record and 100 points. However, the team improved on that by tying for fifth in the playoffs.

Last month, OpTic parted ways with Darien “Hollow” Chverchko plus three reserves -- Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Martin “Chino” Chino and Jevon “Goonjar” Gooljar-Lim. Another substitute, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan announced his retirement on Sept. 2 after a career that saw him win two Call of Duty world championships.

--Field Level Media