L.A. Thieves promote Venom, bench Temp

Los Angeles Thieves made a roster change Monday, adding Carlos “Venom” Hernandez to the starting lineup and benching Donovan “Temp” Laroda.

General manager Eric “Muddawg” Sanders and coach Jordan “JKap” Kaplan announced the move in a video message on Twitter.

“Our teamwork’s been lacking, our crossfire’s been lacking,” Muddawg said. “We just know that we need to do something with the roster.”

The move came one day after L.A. lost to the New York Subliners in a reverse sweep in Stage Two of the Call of Duty League. The Thieves are currently in fifth place with 80 points.

Venom, 26, joins a starting lineup that includes Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly, Kenny “Kenny” Williams and Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat. Their next match is Friday against the London Royal Ravens.

--Field Level Media