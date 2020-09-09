OpTic Gaming LA release Hollow, three reserves

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles announced Tuesday the team has released Darien “Hollow” Chverchko along with reserves Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Martin “Chino” Chino and Jevon “Goonjar” Gooljar-Lim.

OpTic is one of several teams undergoing significant roster changes with Call of Duty reverting to four-vs-four gameplay for next year. The moves leave OpTic with Kenny “Kenny” Williams, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoit, Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly and Zach “Drazah” Jordan as the current starters.

According to a report by DotEsports.com, Dashy is expected to join the Chicago Huntsmen, where he will be reunited with former teammate Seth “Scump” Abner along with Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon.

“A huge shoutout and thank you to @DashySZN,” OpTic tweeted. “Young in your career, you’ve made an incredible impact on the Call of Duty scene. No doubt you’ll dominate wherever you land. We wish you the best of luck going forward.”

OpTic finished ninth during the inaugural regular season of the Call of Duty League and advanced to Elimination Round 4 of the playoffs before being knocked out by Chicago.

The Huntsmen released twin brothers Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson and Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media